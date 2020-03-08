Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.44% of Sunnova Energy International worth $22,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 380,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 88,436 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

NOVA stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

