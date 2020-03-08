Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

JKHY stock opened at $161.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.33. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.22 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

