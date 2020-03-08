Fmr LLC Has $22.55 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,818 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Casey’s General Stores worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $173.13 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $166.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.