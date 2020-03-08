Fmr LLC Has $22.61 Million Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,073 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Northwest Natural worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWN. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Northwest Natural by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $69.21 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.21%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,555. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.