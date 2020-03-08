Fmr LLC Has $22.97 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.20% of Alleghany worth $22,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,067,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,191,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alleghany by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.00.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $674.17 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $600.23 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $787.17 and a 200-day moving average of $781.34.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

