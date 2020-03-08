Fmr LLC Has $23.51 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022,431 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 6.55% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 313,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 54,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 52,984 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 36,925 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFIN opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.