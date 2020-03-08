Fmr LLC Has $23.81 Million Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,797 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.22% of Carriage Services worth $23,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, COO William Goetz bought 10,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $53,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,710.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,700 shares of company stock worth $450,725 and have sold 2,642 shares worth $63,625. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CSV opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $368.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.