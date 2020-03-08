Fmr LLC Has $24.60 Million Stock Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,025 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.72% of RMR Group worth $24,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in RMR Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RMR Group by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RMR Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.