Fmr LLC Has $24.65 Million Stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009,161 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.47% of Servicemaster Global worth $24,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SERV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 378,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,454 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 102,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SERV. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

