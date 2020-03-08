Fmr LLC Has $25.12 Million Stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.57% of Midland States Bancorp worth $25,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $22.80 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $563.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $88,373.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,922 shares in the company, valued at $795,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,223 shares of company stock worth $720,814. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

