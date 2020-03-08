Fmr LLC Has $25.15 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193,024 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Silgan worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,060,000 after buying an additional 231,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of SLGN opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

