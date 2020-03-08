Fmr LLC Has $26.04 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,506 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,075,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,436,000 after purchasing an additional 834,063 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 292,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $13,794,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $11.99 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

