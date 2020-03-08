Fmr LLC Has $26.05 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.66% of RBC Bearings worth $26,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 120.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on RBC Bearings to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

ROLL stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.53. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.90. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.