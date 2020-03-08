Fmr LLC Has $27.21 Million Stock Holdings in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,644 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 11.78% of Calyxt worth $27,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Calyxt by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Calyxt by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calyxt alerts:

CLXT stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Calyxt Inc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $144.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 543.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 750 shares of company stock worth $5,200. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CLXT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Calyxt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.