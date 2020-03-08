Fmr LLC Has $27.47 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $27,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.87. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

