Fmr LLC Has $27.48 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,730 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.27% of Comerica worth $27,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after buying an additional 166,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

