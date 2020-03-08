Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 68,111 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.42% of Crane worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2,211.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crane by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

NYSE CR opened at $65.02 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

