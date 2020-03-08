Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $25,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,061 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,007,560 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,601,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 291,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 272,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $55.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

