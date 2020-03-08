Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,726 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.70% of Revolve Group worth $21,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVLV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2,354.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $984.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

