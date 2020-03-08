Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.15% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $23,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after buying an additional 3,069,809 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 908,100 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 887,790 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 733,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,309.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 599,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTEN stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTEN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

