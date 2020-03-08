Fmr LLC Purchases 220,298 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,298 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Anaplan worth $26,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 1,112.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. Anaplan Inc has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $2,161,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,807.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $272,372.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,723,168.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,277 shares of company stock worth $17,420,268. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

