Fmr LLC Purchases 34,338 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,338 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of Tc Pipelines worth $25,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

