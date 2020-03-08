Fmr LLC Purchases 39,601 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.24% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

