Fmr LLC Purchases 3,988 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of DTE Energy worth $24,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 190.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.12 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.