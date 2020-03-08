Fmr LLC Purchases New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 680,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,892,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.96% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.56.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

