Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.05% of Heska worth $22,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $4,588,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 789.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heska by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Heska by 184.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $92.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $87.80. Heska Corp has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti boosted their target price on Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

