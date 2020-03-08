Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158,716 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.01% of Amyris worth $26,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amyris by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amyris by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr bought 10,505,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $30,151,221.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,380.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.11. Amyris Inc has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

