Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,724 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.21% of Lamb Weston worth $25,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,019 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lamb Weston by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 550,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 232,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,546,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Shares of LW opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

