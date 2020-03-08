Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Zoom Video Communications worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of 1,429.18. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

In other news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 42,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $4,499,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 237,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $825,029.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 300,398 shares in the company, valued at $18,997,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,596 shares of company stock valued at $43,075,680 over the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

