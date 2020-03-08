Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190,600 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.33% of Codexis worth $21,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 79.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 619,524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 71.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $703.86 million, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,537. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDXS. BidaskClub lowered Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

