Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,892 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.64% of Equity BancShares worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equity BancShares by 1,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Equity BancShares Inc has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $371.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQBK shares. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

