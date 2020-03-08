Fmr LLC Sells 104,252 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Fmr LLC cut its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,252 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.59% of TriNet Group worth $23,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,285,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $67,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,034 shares of company stock worth $9,946,526 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

