Fmr LLC Sells 1,844,903 Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,844,903 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.15% of GasLog worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GasLog by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GasLog by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in GasLog by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $392.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. GasLog Ltd has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $18.09.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $182.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOG. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

