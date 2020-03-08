Fmr LLC Sells 27,090 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,090 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.81% of Mantech International worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mantech International by 37,064.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,024 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $78.74 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

MANT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

