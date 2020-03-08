Fmr LLC Sells 34,340 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.50 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

