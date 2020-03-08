Fmr LLC Sells 508,004 Shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,420,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,004 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.23% of Pacific Drilling worth $22,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling during the third quarter worth $223,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 154.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

NYSE PACD opened at $1.15 on Friday. Pacific Drilling SA has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.