Fmr LLC Sells 649,728 Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,499,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 649,728 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.28% of Seres Therapeutics worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,661,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,889 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

