Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.50% of Geospace Technologies worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 1,620.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

