Footballcoin (XFC) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Footballcoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Footballcoin has a total market cap of $939,636.00 and approximately $64,858.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footballcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates and Coindeal.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin Coin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin.

Buying and Selling Footballcoin

Footballcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footballcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footballcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

