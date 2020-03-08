Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

NYSE:HPP opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

