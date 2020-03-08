Forsta AP Fonden Buys 25,300 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.59.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.