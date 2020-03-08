Forsta AP Fonden Buys 4,400 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

