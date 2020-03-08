Forsta AP Fonden Buys 9,600 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of KIM opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

