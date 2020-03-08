Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 24,264.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

