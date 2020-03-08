Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.35 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,759.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 143,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 135,450 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $16.28 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

