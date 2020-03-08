Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.58 Million Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,237,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after purchasing an additional 584,259 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

