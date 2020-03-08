Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.03 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

NYSE ELS opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.