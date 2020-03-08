Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 480.2% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 83,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

