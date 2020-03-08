Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 2,800 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,803,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

