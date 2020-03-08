Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 6,800 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,368 shares of company stock worth $570,846. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

